Who's Playing

New Orleans @ Nicholls State

Current Records: New Orleans 6-16; Nicholls State 11-11

What to Know

After four games on the road, the Nicholls State Colonels are heading back home. Nicholls State and the New Orleans Privateers will face off in a Southland battle at 8 p.m. ET Thursday at David R. Stopher Gym. The teams split their matchups last year, with New Orleans winning the first 78-66 at home and the Colonels taking the second 92-85.

Nicholls State escaped with a win on Saturday against the Houston Christian Huskies by the margin of a single free throw, 92-91.

Meanwhile, New Orleans came up short against the Incarnate Word Cardinals on Saturday, falling 78-70.

Nicholls State is the favorite in this one, with an expected 11.5-point margin of victory. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past four games, so buyers beware.

The Colonels' victory brought them up to 11-11 while the Privateers' defeat pulled them down to 6-16. A pair of stats to keep an eye on: Nicholls State enters the game with 17.3 takeaways on average, good for 13th best in college basketball. Less enviably, New Orleans is 363rd worst in college basketball in turnovers per game, with 17.7 on average. So the cards are definitely stacked against New Orleans.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET

Thursday at 8 p.m. ET Where: David R. Stopher Gym -- Thibodaux, Louisiana

David R. Stopher Gym -- Thibodaux, Louisiana Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Colonels are a big 11.5-point favorite against the Privateers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 11.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Nicholls State have won nine out of their last 14 games against New Orleans.