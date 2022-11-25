Who's Playing

UC Irvine @ Nicholls State

Current Records: UC Irvine 4-1; Nicholls State 1-3

What to Know

The UC Irvine Anteaters will take on the Nicholls State Colonels at 7 p.m. ET on Friday at Orleans Arena. Both teams are strolling into their game after big wins in their previous games.

The Anteaters can't say they have nothing to be thankful for this Thanksgiving week. They took their matchup at home on Monday with ease, bagging a 116-54 victory over the Life Pacific Warriors.

As for Nicholls State, they have more to be thankful for after their contest against the Jarvis Christian Bulldogs on Tuesday. The Colonels steamrolled past Jarvis Christian 97-52 at home.

Their wins bumped UC Irvine to 4-1 and Nicholls State to 1-3. After these two teams made easy work of their previous opponents, one of them is set up to suffer a discouraging change of fortune.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET

Friday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Orleans Arena -- Paradise, Nevada

Orleans Arena -- Paradise, Nevada Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.