Watch NIT championship online: Penn State vs. Utah live stream, TV channel, picks
How to watch the NIT championship from Madison Square Garden
The NIT's Final Four wrapped up on Tuesday, with Penn State and Utah coming out on top. Penn State looked dominant over Mississippi State, whereas Utah edged out Western Kentucky. Now, both teams are going to be playing in the NIT Championship on Thursday, as these teams try to top off quietly impressive seasons with wins.
Although the NIT certainly doesn't have the appeal of the tournament, this one has certainly been upset-laden. Penn State beat the No. 1 and No. 2 seeds in its region to advance to play Mississippi State -- which did the same. Penn State has beaten a few good teams this year, so you won't see Nittany Lion fans surprised by the appearance.
Utah, meanwhile, struggled against good teams this year, but it's been solid in this tournament. It beat Saint Mary's to play Western Kentucky before coming out on top again. Now it just wants to end its season on a high note of its own.
It promises to be an exciting matchup. No team wants to end its season with a loss. This is an opportunity for both squads to avoid doing so.
How to watch Penn State vs. Utah
- Date: Thursday, March 29
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Location: Madison Square Garden -- New York City
- Channel: ESPN2
- Stream: WatchESPN
