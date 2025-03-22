Norfolk State guard guard Jaylani Darden sparked an 11-0 run for the No. 16 seed Spartans against No. 1 seed Florida in first-round NCAA Tournament action on Friday with one of the most impressive plays you'll see during March Madness.

As Darden's shorts were falling down, he stole the ball from Walter Clayton Jr. and then went coast-to-coast for an and-one layup, all as his britches slipped further and further below his waistline. Darden was able to collect himself and drill the free-throw to complete the 3-point play.

The comical sequence seemed to inspire Norfolk State, which was trailing 53-21 when Darden embarked on his remarkable journey. With the help of his unseemly fast-break, the Spartans were able to cut their deficit to 53-32 entering halftime.

Darden closed he half with nine points and five rebounds for Norfolk State, which beat South Carolina State in the MEAC Tournament title game to set up its showdown with the Gators. Darden previously played at Longwood and logged four minutes in the Lancers' 2022 NCAA Tournament loss against Tennessee.

Three years later, he returned to the Big Dance and lost his pants. It may not make the "One Shining Moment" video montage on April 7 after a national champion is crowned. But it sure provided a laugh — and a lift for Norfolk State — on Friday.