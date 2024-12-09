Who's Playing

Hofstra Pride @ Norfolk State Spartans

Current Records: Hofstra 7-3, Norfolk State 6-3

How To Watch

What to Know

After six games on the road, Norfolk State is heading back home. They will welcome the Hofstra Pride at 7:00 p.m. ET on Monday at Joseph G. Echols Memorial Hall. The Spartans have been getting the ball to fall more lately as they've increased their point totals each of their last three games.

Last Sunday, Norfolk State was able to grind out a solid victory over Stony Brook, taking the game 77-66.

Norfolk State's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Brian Moore Jr. led the charge by going 6 for 7 en route to 18 points. The team also got some help courtesy of Jalen Myers, who went 7 for 11 en route to 15 points.

Meanwhile, winning is always nice, but doing so behind a season-high score is even better (just ask Hofstra). They put a hurting on St. Joe's-NYLI to the tune of 114-46 on Friday. The match was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 53-27.

Hofstra was working as a unit and finished the game with 28 assists. That's the most assists they've posted since back in November of 2023.

Norfolk State's win bumped their record up to 6-3. As for Hofstra, their victory was their 11th straight at home dating back to last season, which pushed their record up to 7-3.

Going forward, Norfolk State is expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. They might be worth a quick bet since they've covered the spread the last five times they've played.

Norfolk State lost to Hofstra at home by a decisive 74-58 margin in their previous meeting back in December of 2023. Will Norfolk State have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Odds

Norfolk State is a slight 2.5-point favorite against Hofstra, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 131.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Hofstra won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.