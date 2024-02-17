Who's Playing

SC State Bulldogs @ Norfolk State Spartans

Current Records: SC State 9-15, Norfolk State 15-9

How To Watch

When: Saturday, February 17, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday, February 17, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET Where: Joseph G. Echols Memorial Hall -- Norfolk, Virginia

Joseph G. Echols Memorial Hall -- Norfolk, Virginia Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

SC State has enjoyed the comforts of home their last three games, but now they'll head out on the road. They and the Norfolk State Spartans will face off in a MEAC battle at 4:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Joseph G. Echols Memorial Hall. SC State has been getting the ball to fall more lately as they've increased their point totals each of their last three games.

Last Saturday, the Bulldogs got the win against the Cougars by a conclusive 78-55. That 23 point margin sets a new team best for SC State this season.

Meanwhile, after a string of five wins, Norfolk State's good fortune finally ran out last Monday. They fell 69-60 to the Hawks. Norfolk State didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

The Bulldogs are on a roll lately: they've won five of their last six games, which provided a massive bump to their 9-15 record this season. As for the Spartans, their defeat dropped their record down to 15-9.

SC State opened the new year with a less-than-successful 79-72 loss to the Spartans. Can SC State avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Norfolk State has won all of the games they've played against SC State in the last 6 years.