Who's Playing
SC State Bulldogs @ Norfolk State Spartans
Current Records: SC State 9-15, Norfolk State 15-9
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, February 17, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET
- Where: Joseph G. Echols Memorial Hall -- Norfolk, Virginia
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
What to Know
SC State has enjoyed the comforts of home their last three games, but now they'll head out on the road. They and the Norfolk State Spartans will face off in a MEAC battle at 4:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Joseph G. Echols Memorial Hall. SC State has been getting the ball to fall more lately as they've increased their point totals each of their last three games.
Last Saturday, the Bulldogs got the win against the Cougars by a conclusive 78-55. That 23 point margin sets a new team best for SC State this season.
Meanwhile, after a string of five wins, Norfolk State's good fortune finally ran out last Monday. They fell 69-60 to the Hawks. Norfolk State didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.
The Bulldogs are on a roll lately: they've won five of their last six games, which provided a massive bump to their 9-15 record this season. As for the Spartans, their defeat dropped their record down to 15-9.
SC State opened the new year with a less-than-successful 79-72 loss to the Spartans. Can SC State avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.
Series History
Norfolk State has won all of the games they've played against SC State in the last 6 years.
- Jan 06, 2024 - Norfolk State 79 vs. SC State 72
- Feb 25, 2023 - Norfolk State 88 vs. SC State 76
- Jan 28, 2023 - Norfolk State 82 vs. SC State 68
- Feb 26, 2022 - Norfolk State 63 vs. SC State 59
- Jan 29, 2022 - Norfolk State 87 vs. SC State 69
- Jan 25, 2020 - Norfolk State 73 vs. SC State 62
- Mar 13, 2019 - Norfolk State 78 vs. SC State 73
- Jan 21, 2019 - Norfolk State 74 vs. SC State 69
- Feb 19, 2018 - Norfolk State 76 vs. SC State 62
- Jan 20, 2018 - Norfolk State 78 vs. SC State 54