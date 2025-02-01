Who's Playing

SC State Bulldogs @ Norfolk State Spartans

Current Records: SC State 9-11, Norfolk State 14-8

How To Watch

When: Saturday, February 1, 2025 at 4:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, February 1, 2025 at 4:30 p.m. ET Where: Joseph G. Echols Memorial Hall -- Norfolk, Virginia

Joseph G. Echols Memorial Hall -- Norfolk, Virginia TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo

What to Know

SC State is 0-10 against Norfolk State since February of 2018 but things could change on Saturday. Both will face off in a MEAC battle at 4:30 p.m. ET at Joseph G. Echols Memorial Hall. The Bulldogs are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 76.3 points per game this season.

Last Saturday, SC State came up short against NC Central and fell 82-77.

Meanwhile, Norfolk State's game on Saturday was all tied up 35-35 at the half, but luckily for them it didn't stay that way. They enjoyed a cozy 92-75 victory over Howard. The win made it back-to-back victories for the Spartans.

Norfolk State smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 16 offensive rebounds. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Howard only pulled down eight.

SC State's loss dropped their record down to 9-11. As for Norfolk State, their win was their fourth straight at home, which pushed their record up to 14-8.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the two teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. SC State hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 76.3 points per game. However, it's not like Norfolk State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 77.4. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

SC State came up short against Norfolk State in their previous meeting back in February of 2024, falling 71-67. Can SC State avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Norfolk State has won all of the games they've played against SC State in the last 7 years.