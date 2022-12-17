Who's Playing

Hampton @ Norfolk State

Current Records: Hampton 3-7; Norfolk State 7-4

What to Know

The Norfolk State Spartans will take on the Hampton Pirates at 4 p.m. ET Saturday at MGM Grand Garden Arena. The teams split their matchups last year, with Norfolk State winning the first 70-61 and Hampton taking the second 58-57.

Even if it wasn't a dominant performance, the Spartans beat the Bowling Green Falcons 81-75 on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the Pirates entered their matchup against Bowling Green on Sunday without any home losses -- but there's a first time for everything. Hampton took a hard 86-72 fall against Bowling Green.

Norfolk State is the favorite in this one, with an expected 9-point margin of victory. They are currently three-for-three against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

Norfolk State's win lifted them to 7-4 while Hampton's loss dropped them down to 3-7. We'll see if the Spartans can repeat their recent success or if the Pirates bounce back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: MGM Grand Garden Arena -- Las Vegas, Nevada

MGM Grand Garden Arena -- Las Vegas, Nevada

Odds

The Spartans are a big 9-point favorite against the Pirates, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 9-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Hampton have won six out of their last 11 games against Norfolk State.