Who's Playing

North Carolina Central @ Norfolk State

Current Records: North Carolina Central 10-10; Norfolk State 14-7

What to Know

The Norfolk State Spartans and the North Carolina Central Eagles will face off in an MEAC clash at 7 p.m. ET Jan. 30 at Echols Hall. The teams split their matchups last year, with North Carolina Central winning the first 70-67 at home and the Spartans taking the second 75-46.

Norfolk State didn't have too much trouble with the South Carolina State Bulldogs at home this past Saturday as they won 82-68.

Meanwhile, it was close but no cigar for the Eagles as they fell 71-67 to the Howard Bison this past Saturday.

Norfolk State's victory brought them up to 14-7 while North Carolina Central's loss pulled them down to 10-10. A pair of offensive stats to keep an eye on: Norfolk State ranks 33rd in college basketball when it comes to field goal percentage, with 47.80% on the season. But North Carolina Central is even better: they come into the contest boasting the 24th highest field goal percentage in college basketball at 48.10%. This one is shaping up to be an exciting offensive shootout.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 7 p.m. ET

Monday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Echols Hall -- Norfolk, Virginia

Echols Hall -- Norfolk, Virginia TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

North Carolina Central have won six out of their last 11 games against Norfolk State.