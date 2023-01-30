Who's Playing
North Carolina Central @ Norfolk State
Current Records: North Carolina Central 10-10; Norfolk State 14-7
What to Know
The Norfolk State Spartans and the North Carolina Central Eagles will face off in an MEAC clash at 7 p.m. ET Jan. 30 at Echols Hall. The teams split their matchups last year, with North Carolina Central winning the first 70-67 at home and the Spartans taking the second 75-46.
Norfolk State didn't have too much trouble with the South Carolina State Bulldogs at home this past Saturday as they won 82-68.
Meanwhile, it was close but no cigar for the Eagles as they fell 71-67 to the Howard Bison this past Saturday.
Norfolk State's victory brought them up to 14-7 while North Carolina Central's loss pulled them down to 10-10. A pair of offensive stats to keep an eye on: Norfolk State ranks 33rd in college basketball when it comes to field goal percentage, with 47.80% on the season. But North Carolina Central is even better: they come into the contest boasting the 24th highest field goal percentage in college basketball at 48.10%. This one is shaping up to be an exciting offensive shootout.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Echols Hall -- Norfolk, Virginia
- TV: ESPN University
Series History
North Carolina Central have won six out of their last 11 games against Norfolk State.
