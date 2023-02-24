Who's Playing

Jacksonville State @ North Alabama

Current Records: Jacksonville State 12-18; North Alabama 18-12

What to Know

An Atlantic Sun battle is on tap between the North Alabama Lions and the Jacksonville State Gamecocks at 7 p.m. ET on Friday at Flowers Hall. Jacksonville State will be strutting in after a win while North Alabama will be stumbling in from a defeat.

The contest between the Lions and the Kennesaw State Owls on Wednesday was not a total blowout, but with North Alabama falling 79-66 at home, it was darn close to turning into one.

Meanwhile, Jacksonville State took their matchup against the Cent. Arkansas Bears on Wednesday by a conclusive 101-71 score. The oddsmakers were on Jacksonville State's side, but they didn't give the squad enough credit as the margin was unexpectedly wide.

North Alabama is now 18-12 while the Gamecocks sit at 12-18. Jacksonville State is 3-8 after wins this year, and North Alabama is 5-6 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET

Friday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Flowers Hall -- Florence, Alabama

Series History

Jacksonville State have won four out of their last five games against North Alabama.