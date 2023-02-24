Who's Playing
Jacksonville State @ North Alabama
Current Records: Jacksonville State 12-18; North Alabama 18-12
What to Know
An Atlantic Sun battle is on tap between the North Alabama Lions and the Jacksonville State Gamecocks at 7 p.m. ET on Friday at Flowers Hall. Jacksonville State will be strutting in after a win while North Alabama will be stumbling in from a defeat.
The contest between the Lions and the Kennesaw State Owls on Wednesday was not a total blowout, but with North Alabama falling 79-66 at home, it was darn close to turning into one.
Meanwhile, Jacksonville State took their matchup against the Cent. Arkansas Bears on Wednesday by a conclusive 101-71 score. The oddsmakers were on Jacksonville State's side, but they didn't give the squad enough credit as the margin was unexpectedly wide.
North Alabama is now 18-12 while the Gamecocks sit at 12-18. Jacksonville State is 3-8 after wins this year, and North Alabama is 5-6 after losses.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Flowers Hall -- Florence, Alabama
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Jacksonville State have won four out of their last five games against North Alabama.
- Dec 30, 2022 - North Alabama 66 vs. Jacksonville State 62
- Feb 26, 2022 - Jacksonville State 69 vs. North Alabama 52
- Jan 08, 2022 - Jacksonville State 65 vs. North Alabama 55
- Dec 18, 2018 - Jacksonville State 64 vs. North Alabama 50
- Dec 01, 2018 - Jacksonville State 76 vs. North Alabama 65