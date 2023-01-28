Who's Playing

North Florida @ North Alabama

Current Records: North Florida 8-13; North Alabama 12-10

What to Know

The North Florida Ospreys are 7-2 against the North Alabama Lions since January of 2019, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. The Ospreys and North Alabama will face off in an Atlantic Sun battle at 6 p.m. ET at Flowers Hall. North Alabama will be strutting in after a victory while North Florida will be stumbling in from a loss.

North Florida was close but no cigar on Thursday as they fell 88-85 to the Cent. Arkansas Bears. The contest was as close as the oddsmakers predicted, but North Florida had been the slight favorite coming in.

Meanwhile, the Jacksonville Dolphins typically have all the answers at home, but on Thursday the Lions proved too difficult a challenge. North Alabama enjoyed a cozy 80-62 win over the Dolphins.

The Ospreys are now 8-13 while North Alabama sits at 12-10. Two stats to keep an eye on: North Florida is stumbling into the game with the 352nd fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only ten on average. North Alabamas have had an even harder time: they are 49th worst in college basketball in takeaways, with only 11.5 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 6 p.m. ET

Saturday at 6 p.m. ET Where: Flowers Hall -- Florence, Alabama

Flowers Hall -- Florence, Alabama TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

North Florida have won seven out of their last nine games against North Alabama.