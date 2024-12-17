Who's Playing

Coastal Carolina Chanticleers @ North Carolina A&T Aggies

Current Records: Coastal Carolina 5-5, North Carolina A&T 3-8

How To Watch

What to Know

The Coastal Carolina Chanticleers are taking a road trip to face off against the North Carolina A&T Aggies at 7:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Corbett Sports Center. The Aggies took a loss in their last matchup and will be looking to turn the tables on the Chanticleers, who come in off a win.

Coastal Carolina took a loss when they played away from home last Saturday, but their home fans gave them all the motivation they needed on Wednesday. They put the hurt on Southern Virginia with a sharp 82-57 victory. That 25 point margin sets a new team best for the Chanticleers this season.

Meanwhile, North Carolina A&T's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their sixth straight defeat. They fell 83-74 to Liberty.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the best came from Ryan Forrest, who went 8 for 15 en route to 21 points plus two steals. The team also got some help courtesy of Landon Glasper, who posted 20 points.

The win got Coastal Carolina back to even at 5-5. As for North Carolina A&T, their loss dropped their record down to 3-8.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Coastal Carolina has been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.2 rebounds per game. However, it's not like North Carolina A&T struggles in that department as they've been averaging 36.4. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

Coastal Carolina is hoping to beat the odds on Tuesday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. They might be worth a quick bet since they're sitting on a four game streak of covering the spread when playing as the underdogs on the road.

Odds

North Carolina A&T is a slight 2.5-point favorite against Coastal Carolina, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Aggies as a 2-point favorite.

The over/under is 147 points.

Series History

North Carolina A&T won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.