Who's Playing

Drexel Dragons @ North Carolina A&T Aggies

Current Records: Drexel 10-6, North Carolina A&T 3-12

How To Watch

When: Thursday, January 11, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday, January 11, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Corbett Sports Center -- Greensboro, North Carolina

What to Know

We've got another exciting Coastal Athletic matchup on schedule as the Drexel Dragons and the North Carolina A&T Aggies are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on January 11th at Corbett Sports Center. North Carolina A&T does have the home-court advantage, but Drexel is expected to win by 13.5 points.

Drexel has made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won five games by 19 points or more this season. They were the clear victor by a 77-55 margin over the Tribe. Winning may never get old, but Drexel sure is getting used to it with their third in a row.

Meanwhile, it's hard to win when you're outrebounded 18 to 5 on offense, a fact North Carolina A&T found out the hard way on Saturday. The matchup between the Aggies and the Phoenix wasn't a total blowout, but with the Aggies falling 77-59 on the road it was darn close to turning into one.

North Carolina A&T struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only five offensive rebounds. They are winless (0-3) when they can't control their own glass like that.

The Dragons are on a roll lately: they've won five of their last six matches, which provided a massive bump to their 10-6 record this season. As for the Aggies, their loss dropped their record down to 3-12.

Thursday's game is shaping up to be a scrappy match: Drexel have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 41.1 rebounds per game. It's a different story for North Carolina A&T, though, as they've been averaging only 30.1 rebounds per game. Given Drexel's sizeable advantage in that area, North Carolina A&T will need to find a way to close that gap.

Drexel came up short against North Carolina A&T when the teams last played back in January of 2023, falling 68-55. Can Drexel avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Drexel is a big 13.5-point favorite against North Carolina A&T, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Dragons as a 13-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 141 points.

Series History

North Carolina A&T won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.