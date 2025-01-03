Halftime Report

Elon has overcome an early deficit to take the lead back in this one. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead North Carolina A&T 45-34.

If Elon keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 10-4 in no time. On the other hand, North Carolina A&T will have to make due with a 4-11 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Elon Phoenix @ North Carolina A&T Aggies

Current Records: Elon 9-4, North Carolina A&T 4-10

How To Watch

What to Know

Elon is preparing for their first Coastal Athletic matchup of the season on Thursday. They and the North Carolina A&T Aggies will face off at 7:00 p.m. ET at Corbett Sports Center. The Aggies have the home-court advantage, but the Phoenix are expected to win by 6.5 points.

If Elon beats North Carolina A&T with 73 points on Thursday, it's going to be the squad's new lucky number: they've won their past two contests with that exact score. Elon walked away with a 73-59 victory over Marshall on Saturday. The Phoenix's season wasn't pretty last year but it's starting to look like struggles are in the rearview.

Elon's win was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Sam Sherry, who dropped a double-double on 17 points and 13 rebounds. What's more, Sherry also posted a 66.7% three-point shooting accuracy, which is the highest he's posted since back in February of 2024. Another player making a difference was Nick Dorn, who went 6 for 10 from beyond the arc en route to 29 points.

Meanwhile, North Carolina A&T came into Saturday's game having lost eight straight, but that streak is now in the rearview. They came out on top against NC Central by a score of 85-72 on Saturday. With that victory, the Aggies brought their scoring average up to 75.4 points per game.

North Carolina A&T's win was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from Landon Glasper, who scored 25 points along with two blocks. Glasper had some trouble finding his footing against Arkansas two weeks ago, so this was a step in the right direction. The team also got some help courtesy of Ryan Forrest, who went 12 for 18 en route to 30 points.

North Carolina A&T smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 15 offensive rebounds. That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now pulled down at least ten offensive rebounds in four consecutive matches.

Elon pushed their record up to 9-4 with the win, which was their fifth straight at home. As for North Carolina A&T, their victory bumped their record up to 4-10.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Elon has crashing the boards this season, having averaged 43.8 rebounds per game. However, it's not like North Carolina A&T struggles in that department as they've been averaging 37.2. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

Elon didn't have too much breathing room in their matchup against North Carolina A&T when the teams last played back in February of 2024, but they still walked away with a 69-65 win. Will Elon repeat their success, or does North Carolina A&T have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Elon is a solid 6.5-point favorite against North Carolina A&T, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Series History

North Carolina A&T and Elon both have 2 wins in their last 4 games.