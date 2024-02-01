Who's Playing

Hampton Pirates @ North Carolina A&T Aggies

Current Records: Hampton 4-17, North Carolina A&T 6-15

What to Know

After two games on the road, North Carolina A&T is heading back home. They and the Hampton Pirates will face off in a Coastal Athletic battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Corbett Sports Center. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.

It's hard to win when you make seven fewer threes than your opponent, a fact North Carolina A&T found out the hard way on Saturday. They took a hard 62-47 fall against the Dragons. The result shouldn't come as a shock considering that's the fewest points North Carolina A&T has scored all season.

Meanwhile, Hampton's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their 12th straight defeat. They fell 80-74 to the Phoenix.

Hampton's loss came about despite a quality game from Jordan Nesbitt, who scored 14 points along with seven rebounds and six assists.

The Aggies' defeat dropped their record down to 6-15. As for the Pirates, their loss was their sixth straight at home, which dropped their record down to 4-17.

Looking ahead, North Carolina A&T is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 4.5 points. This will be their first time playing as the favorites at home this season.

North Carolina A&T won a match that couldn't have been any closer in their previous matchup back in January, slipping by the Pirates 81-80. Will North Carolina A&T repeat their success, or do the Pirates have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

North Carolina A&T is a 4.5-point favorite against Hampton, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Bettors have moved against the Aggies slightly, as the game opened with the Aggies as a 6-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 155 points.

Series History

North Carolina A&T has won 5 out of their last 9 games against Hampton.