Who's Playing

Monmouth Hawks @ North Carolina A&T Aggies

Current Records: Monmouth 4-13, North Carolina A&T 4-14

How To Watch

When: Thursday, January 16, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday, January 16, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Corbett Sports Center -- Greensboro, North Carolina

Corbett Sports Center -- Greensboro, North Carolina TV: FloSports

FloSports Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo

What to Know

Monmouth is 3-0 against North Carolina A&T since January of 2023, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Thursday. Both will face off in a Coastal Athletic battle at 7:00 p.m. ET at Corbett Sports Center. The Hawks are no doubt hoping to put an end to a four-game streak of away losses.

Monmouth will bounce into Thursday's match after (finally) beating Charleston, who they had gone 0-3 against in their three prior meetings. Monmouth came out on top against Charleston by a score of 84-73 on Saturday. The high-flying offensive performance was a huge turnaround for the Hawks considering their 55-point performance the matchup before.

Monmouth's victory was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Madison Durr, who went 7 for 10 en route to 18 points plus six assists. That's the most assists Durr has posted since back in November of 2024. Abdi Bashir Jr. was another key player, earning 22 points in addition to five assists and five rebounds.

Meanwhile, North Carolina A&T's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their fourth straight loss. They lost 81-78 to William & Mary on a last-minute jump shot From Keller Boothby. For those keeping track at home, that's the closest defeat the Aggies have suffered since March 2, 2024.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the best came from Ryan Forrest, who scored 27 points along with six rebounds and two blocks. He continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last three games he's played. Another player making a difference was Landon Glasper, who earned 24 points along with two steals.

Monmouth's win bumped their record up to 4-13. As for North Carolina A&T, their loss dropped their record down to 4-14.

Monmouth strolled past North Carolina A&T in their previous meeting back in February of 2024 by a score of 83-67. The rematch might be a little tougher for Monmouth since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Monmouth has won all of the games they've played against North Carolina A&T in the last 2 years.