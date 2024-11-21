Halftime Report

A win for North Carolina A&T would push their record over .500, and after one quarter of play they've put themselves in a good position to make it happen. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead Morgan State 44-33.

North Carolina A&T has yet to string together two consecutive wins, but this may be their chance. For now, things are looking good for them.

Who's Playing

Morgan State Bears @ North Carolina A&T Aggies

Current Records: Morgan State 3-2, North Carolina A&T 2-2

How To Watch

What to Know

After three games on the road, North Carolina A&T is heading back home. They will welcome the Morgan State Bears at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Corbett Sports Center. Coming in fresh off a win as the underdog, the Aggies will stroll into this one as the favorite.

North Carolina A&T's offense will try to repeat the strong performance it gave on Sunday, when they got past The Citadel's usually-dominant defense. North Carolina A&T walked away with an 82-73 victory over The Citadel.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead North Carolina A&T to victory, but perhaps none more so than Ryan Forrest, who had 26 points plus two steals. Jahnathan Lamothe was another key player, going 5 for 8 en route to 18 points plus three steals.

Even though they won, North Carolina A&T struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only five offensive rebounds. That's the fewest offensive rebounds they've posted since back in January.

Meanwhile, Morgan State earned an 81-69 win over N.J. Tech on Saturday. The victory made it back-to-back wins for the Bears.

North Carolina A&T's victory ended a nine-game drought on the road dating back to last season and puts them at 2-2. As for Morgan State, they now have a winning record of 3-2.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: North Carolina A&T has crashing the boards this season, having averaged 36.8 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Morgan State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 37.2. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

North Carolina A&T beat Morgan State 76-70 in their previous matchup back in January of 2020. Does North Carolina A&T have another victory up their sleeve, or will Morgan State turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

North Carolina A&T is a big 7.5-point favorite against Morgan State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Bettors have moved against the Aggies slightly, as the game opened with the Aggies as a 9-point favorite.

The over/under is 157.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

North Carolina A&T has won 3 out of their last 5 games against Morgan State.