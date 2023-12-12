Who's Playing

NC Central Eagles @ North Carolina A&T Aggies

Current Records: NC Central 4-7, North Carolina A&T 0-8

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: Corbett Sports Center -- Greensboro, North Carolina

Corbett Sports Center -- Greensboro, North Carolina Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

The North Carolina A&T Aggies will be playing at home against the NC Central Eagles at 7:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Corbett Sports Center. The two teams have had a bumpy ride up to this point with eight consecutive losses for North Carolina A&T and three for NC Central.

We saw a pretty high 159-over/under line set for North Carolina A&T's previous matchup, but the actual score was more down to earth. They fell 75-62 to the Panthers on Friday. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for North Carolina A&T in their matchups with High Point: they've now lost three in a row.

Meanwhile, it's hard to win when you don't work as a unit and post ten fewer assists than your opponent, a fact NC Central found out the hard way on Saturday. They took a 82-74 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Highlanders.

The Aggies' loss was their fifth straight on the road, which bumped their record down to 0-8. As for the Eagles, they have traveled a rocky road recently, as they've lost four of their last five matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 4-7 record this season.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: North Carolina A&T have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 26.1 rebounds per game. However, it's not like NC Central struggles in that department as they've been even better at 33.5 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other NCAA Basketball content.

North Carolina A&T came out on top in a nail-biter against NC Central in their previous matchup back in February of 2021, sneaking past 55-53. Will North Carolina A&T repeat their success, or does NC Central have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

North Carolina A&T has won 7 out of their last 10 games against NC Central.