Who's Playing

Northeastern Huskies @ North Carolina A&T Aggies

Current Records: Northeastern 7-10, North Carolina A&T 4-13

How To Watch

When: Thursday, January 18, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday, January 18, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Corbett Sports Center -- Greensboro, North Carolina

Corbett Sports Center -- Greensboro, North Carolina Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

Northeastern has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. The Northeastern Huskies and the North Carolina A&T Aggies will face off in a Coastal Athletic battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Corbett Sports Center. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Winning is just a little bit easier when your shooting is a whole 15.6% better than the opposition, a fact Northeastern proved on Saturday. They walked away with a 67-59 victory over the Tigers.

Meanwhile, North Carolina A&T's game on Monday was all tied up 42-42 at the half, but luckily for them it didn't stay that way. Not to be outdone by the Pirates, the Aggies got past the Pirates on a last-second jump shot courtesy of Camian Shell with 2 seconds left in the second quarter.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead North Carolina A&T to victory, but perhaps none more so than Shell, who scored 19 points along with eight assists. Those eight assists set a new season-high mark for him. Landon Glasper was another key contributor, scoring 24 points along with eight rebounds.

The Huskies' win bumped their record up to 7-10. As for the Aggies, their victory bumped their record up to 4-13.

This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: Northeastern just can't miss this season, having made 47% of their shots per game. It's a different story for North Carolina A&T, though, as they've only made 40.7% of their shots per game this season. Given Northeastern's sizeable advantage in that area, North Carolina A&T will need to find a way to close that gap.

Northeastern beat North Carolina A&T 88-76 when the teams last played back in December of 2022. The rematch might be a little tougher for Northeastern since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Northeastern won the only game these two teams have played in the last 2 years.