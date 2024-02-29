Who's Playing

Towson Tigers @ North Carolina A&T Aggies

Current Records: Towson 17-12, North Carolina A&T 7-22

When: Thursday, February 29, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday, February 29, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Corbett Sports Center -- Greensboro, North Carolina

What to Know

Towson has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the North Carolina A&T Aggies will face off in a Coastal Athletic battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Corbett Sports Center. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.

It's hard to win when you make 11 fewer threes than your opponent, a fact Towson found out the hard way on Saturday. They took a hard 72-56 fall against the Cougars.

Meanwhile, North Carolina A&T's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their seventh straight defeat. They lost to the Hawks on the road by a decisive 83-67 margin. North Carolina A&T has not had much luck with the Hawks recently, as the team's come up short the last two times they've met.

North Carolina A&T's defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of Landon Glasper, who scored 27 points along with five rebounds, and Jalal McKie who scored 19 points. Glasper didn't help North Carolina A&T's cause all that much against the Seawolves on Thursday but the same can't be said for this contest.

The Tigers' defeat dropped their record down to 17-12. As for the Aggies, their loss was their sixth straight on the road, which dropped their record down to 7-22.

Thursday's matchup is shaping up to be a scrappy matchup: Towson have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 39.3 rebounds per game. It's a different story for North Carolina A&T, though, as they've been averaging only 31.4 rebounds per game. Given Towson's sizable advantage in that area, the Aggies will need to find a way to close that gap.

Towson beat the Aggies 87-75 in their previous matchup back in February of 2023. The rematch might be a little tougher for Towson since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Towson has won both of the games they've played against North Carolina A&T in the last year.