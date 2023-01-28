Who's Playing

Monmouth @ North Carolina A&T

Current Records: Monmouth 1-20; North Carolina A&T 11-12

What to Know

A Colonial battle is on tap between the North Carolina A&T Aggies and the Monmouth Hawks at 2 p.m. ET on Saturday at Corbett Sports Center. North Carolina A&T should still be feeling good after a win, while Monmouth will be looking to get back in the win column.

The Drexel Dragons typically have all the answers at home, but on Thursday the Aggies proved too difficult a challenge. North Carolina A&T captured a comfortable 68-55 victory.

Meanwhile, Monmouth was close but no cigar on Thursday as they fell 52-49 to the UNC-Wilmington Seahawks.

North Carolina A&T is now 11-12 while the Hawks sit at 1-20. North Carolina A&T is 5-5 after wins this season, and Monmouth is 1-18 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Corbett Sports Center -- Greensboro, North Carolina

Corbett Sports Center -- Greensboro, North Carolina Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last eight years.