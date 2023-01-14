Who's Playing

Stony Brook @ North Carolina A&T

Current Records: Stony Brook 7-10; North Carolina A&T 7-11

What to Know

The Stony Brook Seawolves have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. The Seawolves and the North Carolina A&T Aggies will face off in a Colonial battle at 2 p.m. ET on Saturday at Corbett Sports Center. These two teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

The Drexel Dragons typically have all the answers at home, but on Thursday Stony Brook proved too difficult a challenge. Stony Brook escaped with a win by the margin of a single free throw, 67-66. Their forward Frankie Policelli looked sharp as he dropped a double-double on 16 points and 14 boards.

Meanwhile, North Carolina A&T beat the Elon Phoenix 80-71 on Wednesday.

The wins brought Stony Brook up to 7-10 and North Carolina A&T to 7-11. With back-to-back wins few and far between for both teams -- the Seawolves are 1-5 after wins, the Aggies 2-4 this year -- a victory will be a boon for either squad.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Corbett Sports Center -- Greensboro, North Carolina

Corbett Sports Center -- Greensboro, North Carolina Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last eight years.