Who's Playing

Stony Brook @ North Carolina A&T

Regular Season Records: Stony Brook 10-21; North Carolina A&T 13-18

The North Carolina A&T Aggies and the Stony Brook Seawolves are set to clash at 6 p.m. ET March 4 at Entertainment & Sports Arena in the second round of the Colonial Conference Tourney. North Carolina A&T should still be riding high after a win, while the Seawolves will be looking to right the ship.

The Aggies escaped with a win on Saturday against the Hampton Pirates by the margin of a single free throw, 73-72. North Carolina A&T relied on the efforts of forward Duncan Powell, who posted a double-double on 16 points and 15 boards, and forward Marcus Watson, who had 20 points in addition to five rebounds.

Meanwhile, there's no need to mince words: Stony Brook lost to the College of Charleston Cougars on Saturday, and they lost bad. The score wound up at 92-52. Center Keenan Fitzmorris wasn't much of a difference maker for Stony Brook; Fitzmorris finished with only five points on 2-for-11 shooting in his 27 minutes on the court.

Barring any buzzer beaters, North Carolina A&T is expected to win a tight contest Saturday. But bettors beware: they are only 2-5-1 against the spread when favored.

A couple offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Aggies have only been able to knock down 42% percent of their shots, which is the 37th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. The Seawolves have experienced some struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the game with the fewest points per game in college basketball, having accrued only 63.1 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

When: Saturday at 6 p.m. ET

Saturday at 6 p.m. ET Where: Entertainment & Sports Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia

Entertainment & Sports Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia Follow: CBS Sports App

The Aggies are a slight 2-point favorite against the Seawolves, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -109

North Carolina A&T and Stony Brook both have one win in their last two games.