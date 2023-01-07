Who's Playing

UNC-Wilmington @ North Carolina A&T

Current Records: UNC-Wilmington 13-3; North Carolina A&T 6-10

What to Know

Get ready for a Colonial battle as the UNC-Wilmington Seahawks and the North Carolina A&T Aggies will face off at 2 p.m. ET Saturday at Corbett Sports Center. UNC-Wilmington will be strutting in after a victory while North Carolina A&T will be stumbling in from a loss.

The Seahawks strolled past the Elon Phoenix with points to spare on Wednesday, taking the matchup 81-66. Forward Trazarien White and forward Amari Kelly were among the main playmakers for UNC-Wilmington as the former had 26 points along with seven rebounds and the latter had 15 points in addition to seven boards.

Meanwhile, the contest between North Carolina A&T and the College of Charleston Cougars on Wednesday was not a total blowout, but with North Carolina A&T falling 92-79 at home, it was darn close to turning into one. Despite the defeat, the Aggies got a solid performance out of guard Kam Woods, who shot 6-for-12 from beyond the arc and finished with 30 points, six dimes and six rebounds.

UNC-Wilmington is the favorite in this one, with an expected 6.5-point margin of victory. They are currently four-for-four against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

The Seahawks are now 13-3 while North Carolina A&T sits at 6-10. UNC-Wilmington is 11-1 after wins this season, and North Carolina A&T is 3-6 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Corbett Sports Center -- Greensboro, North Carolina

Corbett Sports Center -- Greensboro, North Carolina Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $26.25

Odds

The Seahawks are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Aggies, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -109

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last eight years.