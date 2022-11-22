Who's Playing
Carver College @ North Carolina Central
What to Know
The Carver College Cougars will face off against the North Carolina Central Eagles at 7:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday at McDougald-McLendon Gymnasium. Coming off of an uninspired 0-18 last-season record, Carver College has set their aspirations higher this season.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: McDougald-McLendon Gymnasium -- Durham, North Carolina
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
North Carolina Central have won both of the games they've played against Carver College in the last eight years.
- Dec 09, 2021 - North Carolina Central 102 vs. Carver College 50
- Jan 29, 2021 - North Carolina Central 94 vs. Carver College 61