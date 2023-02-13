Who's Playing
Coppin State @ North Carolina Central
Current Records: Coppin State 6-19; North Carolina Central 11-11
What to Know
The North Carolina Central Eagles and the Coppin State Eagles will face off in an MEAC clash at 7:30 p.m. ET Feb. 13 at McDougald-McLendon Gymnasium. North Carolina Central should still be riding high after a big victory, while Coppin State will be looking to regain their footing.
The Morgan State Bears typically have all the answers at home, but this past Saturday North Carolina Central proved too difficult a challenge. North Carolina Central took their contest against the Bears by a conclusive 83-63 score.
Meanwhile, Coppin State came up short against the South Carolina State Bulldogs this past Saturday, falling 94-84.
North Carolina Central's win brought them up to 11-11 while Coppin State's loss pulled them down to 6-19. Two numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: North Carolina Central ranks 19th in college basketball when it comes to takeaways, with 16.5 on average. Less enviably, Coppin State is stumbling into the game with the 17th most turnovers per game in college basketball, having accrued 14.8 on average.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: McDougald-McLendon Gymnasium -- Durham, North Carolina
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
North Carolina Central have won seven out of their last ten games against Coppin State.
- Jan 09, 2023 - North Carolina Central 64 vs. Coppin State 59
- Mar 11, 2022 - Coppin State 79 vs. North Carolina Central 73
- Feb 14, 2022 - North Carolina Central 77 vs. Coppin State 74
- Feb 05, 2022 - North Carolina Central 69 vs. Coppin State 68
- Feb 08, 2020 - North Carolina Central 68 vs. Coppin State 63
- Jan 19, 2019 - Coppin State 64 vs. North Carolina Central 60
- Mar 06, 2018 - North Carolina Central 60 vs. Coppin State 48
- Jan 13, 2018 - North Carolina Central 81 vs. Coppin State 61
- Feb 06, 2017 - North Carolina Central 86 vs. Coppin State 77
- Feb 18, 2016 - Coppin State 71 vs. North Carolina Central 60