Who's Playing

Coppin State @ North Carolina Central

Current Records: Coppin State 6-19; North Carolina Central 11-11

What to Know

The North Carolina Central Eagles and the Coppin State Eagles will face off in an MEAC clash at 7:30 p.m. ET Feb. 13 at McDougald-McLendon Gymnasium. North Carolina Central should still be riding high after a big victory, while Coppin State will be looking to regain their footing.

The Morgan State Bears typically have all the answers at home, but this past Saturday North Carolina Central proved too difficult a challenge. North Carolina Central took their contest against the Bears by a conclusive 83-63 score.

Meanwhile, Coppin State came up short against the South Carolina State Bulldogs this past Saturday, falling 94-84.

North Carolina Central's win brought them up to 11-11 while Coppin State's loss pulled them down to 6-19. Two numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: North Carolina Central ranks 19th in college basketball when it comes to takeaways, with 16.5 on average. Less enviably, Coppin State is stumbling into the game with the 17th most turnovers per game in college basketball, having accrued 14.8 on average.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Monday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: McDougald-McLendon Gymnasium -- Durham, North Carolina

McDougald-McLendon Gymnasium -- Durham, North Carolina Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

North Carolina Central have won seven out of their last ten games against Coppin State.