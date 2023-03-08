Who's Playing

Delaware State @ North Carolina Central

Regular Season Records: Delaware State 6-23; North Carolina Central 17-11

What to Know

The Delaware State Hornets have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the North Carolina Central Eagles and are hoping to record their first victory since Jan. 11 of 2020. The Hornets and North Carolina Central are set to clash at 8 p.m. ET March 8 at Norfolk Scope Arena in the first round of the Mid-Eastern Conference Tourney. North Carolina Central should still be riding high after a win, while Delaware State will be looking to right the ship.

Delaware State was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap this past Thursday as they fell 64-58 to the Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks.

Meanwhile, North Carolina Central beat the South Carolina State Bulldogs 71-64 this past Thursday.

Two stats to keep an eye on: The Hornets are stumbling into the contest with the 357th most turnovers per game in college basketball, having accrued 16 on average. To make matters even worse for Delaware State, the Eagles enter the game with 16.8 takeaways on average, good for 14th best in college basketball.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Norfolk Scope Arena -- Norfolk, Virginia

Norfolk Scope Arena -- Norfolk, Virginia

Series History

North Carolina Central have won 13 out of their last 16 games against Delaware State.