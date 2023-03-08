Who's Playing
Delaware State @ North Carolina Central
Regular Season Records: Delaware State 6-23; North Carolina Central 17-11
What to Know
The Delaware State Hornets have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the North Carolina Central Eagles and are hoping to record their first victory since Jan. 11 of 2020. The Hornets and North Carolina Central are set to clash at 8 p.m. ET March 8 at Norfolk Scope Arena in the first round of the Mid-Eastern Conference Tourney. North Carolina Central should still be riding high after a win, while Delaware State will be looking to right the ship.
Delaware State was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap this past Thursday as they fell 64-58 to the Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks.
Meanwhile, North Carolina Central beat the South Carolina State Bulldogs 71-64 this past Thursday.
Two stats to keep an eye on: The Hornets are stumbling into the contest with the 357th most turnovers per game in college basketball, having accrued 16 on average. To make matters even worse for Delaware State, the Eagles enter the game with 16.8 takeaways on average, good for 14th best in college basketball.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Norfolk Scope Arena -- Norfolk, Virginia
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
North Carolina Central have won 13 out of their last 16 games against Delaware State.
- Feb 18, 2023 - North Carolina Central 66 vs. Delaware State 58
- Jan 21, 2023 - North Carolina Central 74 vs. Delaware State 55
- Feb 19, 2022 - North Carolina Central 84 vs. Delaware State 79
- Jan 22, 2022 - North Carolina Central 73 vs. Delaware State 49
- Dec 18, 2021 - North Carolina Central 86 vs. Delaware State 53
- Mar 11, 2020 - North Carolina Central 92 vs. Delaware State 75
- Jan 25, 2020 - North Carolina Central 72 vs. Delaware State 45
- Jan 11, 2020 - Delaware State 68 vs. North Carolina Central 66
- Mar 14, 2019 - North Carolina Central 75 vs. Delaware State 57
- Feb 11, 2019 - North Carolina Central 87 vs. Delaware State 52
- Jan 14, 2019 - North Carolina Central 71 vs. Delaware State 70
- Feb 03, 2018 - North Carolina Central 72 vs. Delaware State 61
- Jan 03, 2018 - North Carolina Central 65 vs. Delaware State 62
- Jan 30, 2017 - North Carolina Central 82 vs. Delaware State 74
- Jan 10, 2017 - Delaware State 69 vs. North Carolina Central 68
- Jan 27, 2016 - Delaware State 71 vs. North Carolina Central 60