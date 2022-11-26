Who's Playing
Gardner-Webb @ North Carolina Central
Current Records: Gardner-Webb 1-4; North Carolina Central 1-3
What to Know
The Gardner-Webb Bulldogs will square off against the North Carolina Central Eagles at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at McDougald-McLendon Gymnasium. These two teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.
It was a close one, but on Saturday Gardner-Webb sidestepped the North Carolina A&T Aggies for a 66-64 victory.
Meanwhile, North Carolina Central took their contest at home last week with ease, bagging a 109-50 win over the Mid-Atlantic Christian Univ Mustangs.
The Bulldogs won their first match against North Carolina Central 83-58 last season, but North Carolina Central managed a nothing to nothing tie in the next match. Check back on CBSSports.com to find out if they can go a step further this time and collect a win.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET
- Where: McDougald-McLendon Gymnasium -- Durham, North Carolina
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Gardner-Webb won one game and tied one game in their last two contests with North Carolina Central.
- Dec 15, 2021 - Gardner-Webb 0 vs. North Carolina Central 0
- Nov 29, 2021 - Gardner-Webb 83 vs. North Carolina Central 58