Who's Playing

Gardner-Webb @ North Carolina Central

Current Records: Gardner-Webb 1-4; North Carolina Central 1-3

What to Know

The Gardner-Webb Bulldogs will square off against the North Carolina Central Eagles at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at McDougald-McLendon Gymnasium. These two teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

It was a close one, but on Saturday Gardner-Webb sidestepped the North Carolina A&T Aggies for a 66-64 victory.

Meanwhile, North Carolina Central took their contest at home last week with ease, bagging a 109-50 win over the Mid-Atlantic Christian Univ Mustangs.

The Bulldogs won their first match against North Carolina Central 83-58 last season, but North Carolina Central managed a nothing to nothing tie in the next match. Check back on CBSSports.com to find out if they can go a step further this time and collect a win.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: McDougald-McLendon Gymnasium -- Durham, North Carolina

McDougald-McLendon Gymnasium -- Durham, North Carolina Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Gardner-Webb won one game and tied one game in their last two contests with North Carolina Central.