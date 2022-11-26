Who's Playing
Gardner-Webb @ North Carolina Central
Current Records: Gardner-Webb 1-4; North Carolina Central 1-3
What to Know
The Gardner-Webb Bulldogs will head out on the road to face off against the North Carolina Central Eagles at 3:30 p.m. ET Saturday at McDougald-McLendon Gymnasium. Both teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous games.
Things were close when Gardner-Webb and the North Carolina A&T Aggies clashed on Saturday, but the Bulldogs ultimately edged out the opposition 66-64.
Meanwhile, North Carolina Central simply couldn't be stopped last week, as they easily beat the Mid-Atlantic Christian Univ Mustangs at home 109-50.
Barring any buzzer beaters, Gardner-Webb is expected to win a tight contest. Those burned by picking them against the spread on Saturday might want to keep in mind that the squad has not yet dropped back-to-back games against the spread this season.
Gardner-Webb won their first match against North Carolina Central 83-58 last season, but the Eagles managed a nothing to nothing tie in the next match. Check back on CBSSports.com to find out if they can go a step further this time and collect a victory.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET
- Where: McDougald-McLendon Gymnasium -- Durham, North Carolina
- Ticket Cost: $29.00
Odds
The Bulldogs are a 3-point favorite against the Eagles, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bulldogs as a 4-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Gardner-Webb won one game and tied one game in their last two contests with North Carolina Central.
- Dec 15, 2021 - Gardner-Webb 0 vs. North Carolina Central 0
- Nov 29, 2021 - Gardner-Webb 83 vs. North Carolina Central 58