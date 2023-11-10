Who's Playing

Abilene Chr. Wildcats @ North Carolina State Wolfpack

Current Records: Abilene Chr. 1-0, North Carolina State 1-0

How To Watch

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: PNC Arena -- Raleigh, North Carolina

PNC Arena -- Raleigh, North Carolina TV: ESPN Plus

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $10.00

What to Know

The Abilene Chr. Wildcats will head out on the road to face off against the North Carolina State Wolfpack at 7:00 p.m. ET on Friday at PNC Arena. Both teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Abilene Chr. had to kick off their season on the road on Monday, but they showed no ill effects. They walked away with a 64-59 victory over the Cowboys.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Abilene Chr. to victory, but perhaps none more so than Hunter Jack Madden, who earned 14 points.

Meanwhile, North Carolina State gave their fans exactly what they wanted out of a home opener on Monday. They came out on top against the Bulldogs by a score of 72-59. Winning is a bit easier when you work as a team to rack up 12 more assists than your opponent, as North Carolina State did.

North Carolina State's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Michael O'Connell led the charge by earning 14 points along with 7 assists. DJ Burns Jr. was another key contributor, earning 16 points.

The Wildcats' victory bumped their record up to 1-0. As for the Wolfpack, their win bumped their record up to an identical 1-0.

Abilene Chr. is hoping to beat the odds on Friday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. They finished last season with an 8-16-1 record against the spread.

The disadvantage in the odds might be especially worrying for Abilene Chr. considering the team was a sub-par 2-11 as the underdog last season. A bettor who placed a $100 dollar bet on them to lose every one of the 29 games they played last year would have netted $408.54. On the other hand, North Carolina State will play as the favorite, and the team was 18-2 as such last season.

Odds

North Carolina State is a big 10.5-point favorite against Abilene Chr., according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 10.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 146 points.

