Who's Playing

Florida State Seminoles @ North Carolina State Wolfpack

Current Records: Florida State 7-2, North Carolina State 5-3

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 7, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 7, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET Where: Lenovo Center -- Raleigh, North Carolina

Lenovo Center -- Raleigh, North Carolina TV: ESPN University

What to Know

North Carolina State is preparing for their first ACC matchup of the season on Saturday. They and the Florida State Seminoles will face off at 4:00 p.m. ET at Lenovo Center. The Wolfpack are limping into the matchup on a three-game losing streak.

Florida State is facing North Carolina State at the wrong time: North Carolina State suffered their first home loss of the season on Wednesday and they're likely out for redemption. They took a 63-59 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Longhorns. The game marked the Wolfpack's lowest-scoring match so far this season.

Despite the defeat, North Carolina State had strong showings from Dontrez Styles, who went 7 for 12 en route to 17 points plus two blocks, and Marcus Hill, who went 7 for 11 en route to 16 points. Styles had some trouble finding his footing against BYU last Friday, so this was a nice turnaround.

Meanwhile, Florida State unfortunately witnessed the end of their four-game winning streak on Tuesday. They fell 85-75 to LSU.

Florida State's loss came about despite a quality game from Malique Ewin, who dropped a double-double on 17 points and 17 rebounds.

Even though they lost, Florida State smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 22 offensive rebounds. That's the most offensive rebounds they've managed all season.

North Carolina State's defeat ended a five-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 5-3. As for Florida State, they dropped their record down to 7-2 with the loss, which was their fifth straight on the road dating back to last season.

Looking forward, North Carolina State is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 4.5 points. This contest might not be the best time to bet them against the spread since they've let bettors down the last three times they've played.

North Carolina State came up short against Florida State in their previous matchup back in February, falling 90-83. Will North Carolina State have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Odds

North Carolina State is a 4.5-point favorite against Florida State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 148 points.

Series History

Florida State has won 8 out of their last 10 games against North Carolina State.