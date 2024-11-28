Who's Playing

Purdue Boilermakers @ North Carolina State Wolfpack

Current Records: Purdue 5-1, North Carolina State 5-0

When: Thursday, November 28, 2024 at 3 p.m. ET

Where: LionTree Arena -- San Diego, California

TV: Fox Sports 1

What to Know

The Purdue Boilermakers will face off against the North Carolina State Wolfpack at 3:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at LionTree Arena. The two teams are sauntering into the matchup backed by comfortable wins in their prior games.

Purdue took a loss when they played away from home last Tuesday, but their home fans gave them all the motivation they needed on Saturday. They simply couldn't be stopped as they easily beat Marshall 80-45. That looming 80-45 mark stands out as the most commanding margin for the Boilermakers yet this season.

Purdue's victory was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Camden Heide, who earned 13 points. What's more, Heide also racked up three threes, the most he's had since back in February. Another player making a difference was Myles Colvin, who posted 13 points.

Purdue was working as a unit and finished the game with 18 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Marshall only posted six.

Meanwhile, North Carolina State waltzed into their match on Friday with four straight wins... but they left with five. They were the clear victor by an 84-61 margin over the Tribe. The Wolfpack have made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won three contests by 23 points or more this season.

North Carolina State can attribute much of their success to Marcus Hill, who went 7 for 13 en route to 19 points plus two steals, and Ben Middlebrooks, who had 11 points in addition to seven rebounds and four blocks. Hill continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last three games he's played.

Purdue pushed their record up to 5-1 with the win, which was their 21st straight at home dating back to last season. As for North Carolina State, their victory bumped their record up to 5-0.

Thursday's matchup is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: Purdue just can't miss this season, having made 50.5% of their field goals per game. However, it's not like North Carolina State struggles in that department as they've made 50.3% of their field goals this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

While fans of North Carolina State and Purdue were happy after their last outing, their bettors probably weren't as neither team covered. As for their next game, Purdue is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by seven points. This will be North Carolina State's first time playing as the underdogs this season.

Odds

Purdue is a solid 7-point favorite against North Carolina State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Boilermakers as a 6.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 146 points.

Series History

Purdue has won both of the games they've played against North Carolina State in the last 3 years.