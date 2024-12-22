Who's Playing

Rider Broncs @ North Carolina State Wolfpack

Current Records: Rider 4-8, North Carolina State 7-4

How To Watch

When: Sunday, December 22, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET

Sunday, December 22, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET Where: Lenovo Center -- Raleigh, North Carolina

Lenovo Center -- Raleigh, North Carolina TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The North Carolina State Wolfpack will take on the Rider Broncs in a holiday battle at 4:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at at Lenovo Center. Given that both suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.

Last Saturday, North Carolina State ended up a good deal behind Kansas and lost 75-60.

Despite the defeat, North Carolina State had strong showings from Ben Middlebrooks, who scored 14 points in addition to eight rebounds and two steals, and Brandon Huntley-Hatfield, who went 5 for 8 en route to 12 points plus two steals. Middlebrooks is trending in the right direction considering he's improved his point production for three straight games.

Meanwhile, Rider's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Friday after their sixth straight loss. They fell 79-66 to Penn.

Even though they lost, Rider smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 14 offensive rebounds. That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now pulled down at least ten offensive rebounds in seven consecutive matchups.

North Carolina State's defeat was their fourth straight on the road dating back to last season, which dropped their record down to 7-4. As for Rider, their loss dropped their record down to 4-8.

Everything came up roses for North Carolina State against Rider when the teams last played back in December of 2016, as the squad secured a 99-71 win. Will North Carolina State repeat their success, or does Rider have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

North Carolina State won the only game these two teams have played in the last 8 years.