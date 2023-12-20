Who's Playing

Saint Louis Billikens @ North Carolina State Wolfpack

Current Records: Saint Louis 7-5, North Carolina State 7-3

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: PNC Arena -- Raleigh, North Carolina

PNC Arena -- Raleigh, North Carolina Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo

What to Know

The North Carolina State Wolfpack will be home for the holidays to greet the Saint Louis Billikens at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at PNC Arena. The timing is sure in North Carolina State's favor as the squad sits on five straight wins at home while Saint Louis has not had much luck on the away from home, with six straight road losses dating back to last season.

The point spread may have favored North Carolina State on Saturday, but the final result did not. They took a 79-70 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Volunteers. While the oddsmakers failed to call the winner, they nailed the 149 point over/under.

Despite their loss, North Carolina State saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. DJ Burns Jr., who scored 15 points along with five assists and five rebounds, was perhaps the best of all. DJ Horne was another key contributor, scoring 16 points along with three steals.

Meanwhile, winning is just a little bit easier when your three-point shooting is a whole 23.8% better than the opposition, a fact Saint Louis proved on Saturday. Not to be outdone by the Bulldogs, the Billikens got past the Bulldogs on a last-second jump shot courtesy of Terrence Hargrove Jr. with but a second left in the second quarter.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Saint Louis to victory, but perhaps none more so than Gibson Jimerson, who scored 23 points. Another player making a difference was Hargrove Jr., who scored 13 points.

The Wolfpack's loss dropped their record down to 7-3. As for the Billikens, their victory bumped their record up to 7-5.

Wednesday's matchup is shaping up to be a scrappy matchup: North Carolina State have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37.4 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Saint Louis, though, as they've been averaging only 33.1 rebounds per game. Given North Carolina State's sizeable advantage in that area, Saint Louis will need to find a way to close that gap.

North Carolina State came up short against Saint Louis in their previous matchup back in December of 2020, falling 80-69. Will North Carolina State have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Series History

Saint Louis won the only game these two teams have played in the last 3 years.