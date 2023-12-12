Who's Playing

UT Martin Skyhawks @ North Carolina State Wolfpack

Current Records: UT Martin 6-4, North Carolina State 6-2

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: PNC Arena -- Raleigh, North Carolina

PNC Arena -- Raleigh, North Carolina TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The North Carolina State Wolfpack will be playing at home against the UT Martin Skyhawks at 7:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at PNC Arena. Both squads will be entering this one on the heels of a big victory.

North Carolina State was the big favorite in their most recent match, and for good reason. They steamrolled past the Hawks 93-61 at home. The win made it back-to-back wins for North Carolina State.

Jayden Taylor was the offensive standout of the match as he scored 21 points. LJ Thomas was another key contributor, scoring 10 points along with 3 steals.

Meanwhile, winning is just a little bit easier when you work as a team to rack up 15 more assists than your opponent, a fact UT Martin proved on Sunday. They claimed a resounding 110-52 victory over the Royals at home.

The Wolfpack pushed their record up to 6-2 with that victory, which was their fourth straight at home. Those victories were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 84.0 points per game. As for the Skyhawks, their win bumped their record up to 6-4.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: North Carolina State have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37.9 rebounds per game. However, it's not like UT Martin struggles in that department as they've been even better at 45.3 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other NCAA Basketball content.