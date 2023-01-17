Who's Playing

Boston College @ North Carolina

Current Records: Boston College 8-10; North Carolina 12-6

What to Know

The Boston College Eagles are 1-7 against the North Carolina Tar Heels since January of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Tuesday. BC and UNC will face off in an ACC battle at 7 p.m. ET at Dean E. Smith Center. If the game is anything like their last meeting in last January, where the Tar Heels won 58-47, we could be in for a big score.

The Eagles suffered a grim 85-63 defeat to the Wake Forest Demon Deacons this past Saturday. Guard Jaeden Zackery (14 points) and guard Makai Ashton-Langford (12 points) were the top scorers for BC.

Meanwhile, UNC was the big favorite in their most recent game, and for good reason. They put the hurt on the Louisville Cardinals with a sharp 80-59 victory. It took five tries, but UNC can finally say that they have a win on the road. Guard D'Marco Dunn and forward Armando Bacot were among the main playmakers for the Tar Heels as the former had 14 points along with five boards and the latter dropped a double-double on 16 rebounds and 14 points. Dunn hadn't helped his team much against the Virginia Cavaliers last Tuesday, so this was a nice turnaround for him. Dunn's points were the most he has had all year.

The Eagles are now 8-10 while UNC sits at 12-6. A couple offensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: BC is 15th worst in college basketball in points per game, with only 65 on average. The Tar Heels' offense has more to brag about, as they they come into the contest boasting the 31st most points per game in college basketball at 80.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Dean E. Smith Center -- Chapel Hill, North Carolina

Dean E. Smith Center -- Chapel Hill, North Carolina TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

North Carolina have won seven out of their last eight games against Boston College.