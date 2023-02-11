Who's Playing
Clemson @ North Carolina
Current Records: Clemson 18-6; North Carolina 15-9
What to Know
The Clemson Tigers and the North Carolina Tar Heels will face off in an ACC clash at 2 p.m. ET Feb. 11 at Dean E. Smith Center. The Tigers will be seeking to avenge the 79-77 loss they suffered the last time these two teams played Feb. 8 of last year.
Clemson entered their contest against the Miami (Fla.) Hurricanes on Saturday without any home losses -- but there's a first time for everything. It was close but no cigar for Clemson as they fell 78-74 to Miami (Fla.). The matchup was as close as the oddsmakers predicted, but Clemson had been the slight favorite coming in. One thing holding Clemson back was the mediocre play of guard Chase Hunter, who did not have his best game: he played for 38 minutes but put up just six points on 3-for-12 shooting.
Meanwhile, UNC came up short against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons on Tuesday, falling 92-85. Four players on the Tar Heels scored in the double digits: guard Caleb Love (24), forward Armando Bacot (17), guard RJ Davis (16), and forward Pete Nance (11). That makes it three consecutive games in which Armando Bacot has had at least ten rebounds.
With the two teams each stumbling in off of a loss, both will be hungry for the win. If UNC want to win on Saturday, they will need to focus on stopping Clemson's center PJ Hall, who had 19 points along with five boards, and forward Hunter Tyson, who dropped a double-double on 13 points and ten rebounds. We'll see whether or not they are up to the challenge.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET
- Where: Dean E. Smith Center -- Chapel Hill, North Carolina
- TV: ESPN2
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
North Carolina have won five out of their last eight games against Clemson.
- Feb 08, 2022 - North Carolina 79 vs. Clemson 77
- Feb 02, 2021 - Clemson 63 vs. North Carolina 50
- Jan 11, 2020 - Clemson 79 vs. North Carolina 76
- Mar 02, 2019 - North Carolina 81 vs. Clemson 79
- Jan 30, 2018 - Clemson 82 vs. North Carolina 78
- Jan 16, 2018 - North Carolina 87 vs. Clemson 79
- Jan 03, 2017 - North Carolina 89 vs. Clemson 86
- Dec 30, 2015 - North Carolina 80 vs. Clemson 69