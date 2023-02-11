Who's Playing

Clemson @ North Carolina

Current Records: Clemson 18-6; North Carolina 15-9

What to Know

The Clemson Tigers and the North Carolina Tar Heels will face off in an ACC clash at 2 p.m. ET Feb. 11 at Dean E. Smith Center. The Tigers will be seeking to avenge the 79-77 loss they suffered the last time these two teams played Feb. 8 of last year.

Clemson entered their contest against the Miami (Fla.) Hurricanes on Saturday without any home losses -- but there's a first time for everything. It was close but no cigar for Clemson as they fell 78-74 to Miami (Fla.). The matchup was as close as the oddsmakers predicted, but Clemson had been the slight favorite coming in. One thing holding Clemson back was the mediocre play of guard Chase Hunter, who did not have his best game: he played for 38 minutes but put up just six points on 3-for-12 shooting.

Meanwhile, UNC came up short against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons on Tuesday, falling 92-85. Four players on the Tar Heels scored in the double digits: guard Caleb Love (24), forward Armando Bacot (17), guard RJ Davis (16), and forward Pete Nance (11). That makes it three consecutive games in which Armando Bacot has had at least ten rebounds.

With the two teams each stumbling in off of a loss, both will be hungry for the win. If UNC want to win on Saturday, they will need to focus on stopping Clemson's center PJ Hall, who had 19 points along with five boards, and forward Hunter Tyson, who dropped a double-double on 13 points and ten rebounds. We'll see whether or not they are up to the challenge.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Dean E. Smith Center -- Chapel Hill, North Carolina

Dean E. Smith Center -- Chapel Hill, North Carolina TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

North Carolina have won five out of their last eight games against Clemson.