Who's Playing

Gardner-Webb @ No. 1 North Carolina

Current Records: Gardner-Webb 0-2; North Carolina 2-0

What to Know

The #1 North Carolina Tar Heels will be playing at home against the Gardner-Webb Bulldogs at 8 p.m. ET Tuesday. The Tar Heels will be strutting in after a win while Gardner-Webb will be stumbling in from a defeat.

UNC didn't have too much trouble with the College of Charleston Cougars at home this past Friday as they won 102-86. UNC relied on the efforts of forward Armando Bacot, who had 28 points along with six boards, and guard Caleb Love, who had 25 points and six assists in addition to nine rebounds.

Meanwhile, the game between Gardner-Webb and the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks last week was not particularly close, with Gardner-Webb falling 86-71.

UNC is the favorite in this one, with an expected 20.5-point margin of victory. But bettors beware: they are 0-2 against the spread when favored.

The Tar Heels' victory brought them up to 2-0 while the Bulldogs' loss pulled them down to a reciprocal 0-2. A couple last-season numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: UNC ranks 23rd in college basketball when it comes to field goal percentage, with 44.70% on the season. Less enviably, Gardner-Webb has allowed their opponents to shoot 49.50% from the floor on average, which is the 13th highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. So the cards are definitely stacked against Gardner-Webb.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Dean E. Smith Center -- Chapel Hill, North Carolina

Dean E. Smith Center -- Chapel Hill, North Carolina TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $6.00

Odds

The Tar Heels are a big 20.5-point favorite against the Bulldogs, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 20.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

North Carolina won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.