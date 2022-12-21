Who's Playing

Michigan @ North Carolina

Current Records: Michigan 7-3; North Carolina 8-4

What to Know

The North Carolina Tar Heels and the Michigan Wolverines are even-steven against one another since November of 2017 (2-2), but not for long. The Tar Heels will take on Michigan in a holiday battle at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Spectrum Center. These two teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

Even if it wasn't a dominant performance, UNC beat the Ohio State Buckeyes 89-84 this past Saturday. It was another big night for UNC's forward Armando Bacot, who posted a double-double on 28 points and 15 rebounds. That makes it five consecutive games in which Bacot has had at least ten rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Lipscomb Bisons typically have all the answers at home, but this past Saturday Michigan proved too difficult a challenge. Michigan took their game against the Bisons 83-75. Four players on the Wolverines scored in the double digits: guard Kobe Bufkin (22), guard Jett Howard (19), center Hunter Dickinson (15), and forward Terrance Williams II (11).

The Tar Heels are now 8-4 while Michigan sits at 7-3. UNC is 6-1 after wins this year, Michigan 4-2.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina

Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

North Carolina and Michigan both have two wins in their last four games.