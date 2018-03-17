Watch North Carolina vs. Texas A&M online: 2018 NCAA Tournament live stream, time, date

The reigning national champion Tar Heels, a 2 seed in the West region, will meet No. 7 seed Texas A&M in the second round of the NCAA Tournament on Sunday. UNC dispatched No. 15 seed Lipscomb with ease on Friday, but faces an entirely new challenge in the uber-talented Aggies who notched an impressive first-round victory over Providence.

Below you'll find information on how to watch or stream the game.

About No. 2 seed North Carolina



No. 15 seed Lipscomb made things interesting early against UNC on Friday, but the Tar Heels' athleticism and experience won out in an 84-66 win. The Tar Heels had all five starters finish in double figures and got an efficient 15 points on 6 of 8 shooting from senior Theo Pinson who is reaching the peak of his powers at the right time for Roy Williams' team.

About No. 7 seed Texas A&M



The Aggies dominated Providence on the glass and used their frontcourt advantage to oust No. 10 seed Providence in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. Robert Williams and Tyler Davis accounted for 29 total rebounds -- more than the entire Friars roster combined. How UNC opts to defend the bruising bigs of A&M will be a key factor in this game.

Viewing Information

