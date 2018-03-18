Watch North Carolina vs. Texas A&M online: 2018 NCAA Tournament live stream, updates, time, date

Bracket Busted? Start fresh each round and compete for your chance to win a trip to the 2019 Final Four. Play Round-by-Round now.

North Carolina, the reigning national champions, put away No. 15 seed Lipscomb with ease in its first round matchup. Next up on Sunday afternoon is a showdown against Texas A&M, an enigmatic team that could pose a threat with its length and strength in the post.

Although the Aggies have been up and down all season, they are at full health and rounding into shape quickly.

Below you'll find information on how to watch or stream the game.

About No. 2 seed North Carolina



No. 15 seed Lipscomb made things interesting early against UNC on Friday, but the Tar Heels' athleticism and experience won out in an 84-66 win. The Tar Heels had all five starters finish in double figures and got an efficient 15 points on 6 of 8 shooting from senior Theo Pinson, who is reaching the peak of his powers at the right time for Roy Williams' team.

About No. 7 seed Texas A&M



The Aggies dominated Providence on the glass and used their frontcourt advantage to oust No. 10 seed Providence in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. Robert Williams and Tyler Davis accounted for 29 total rebounds -- more than the entire Friars roster combined. How UNC opts to defend the bruising bigs of A&M will be a key factor in this game.

Viewing Information

Location : Charlotte, N.C.

: Charlotte, N.C. Dates : Sunday, March 18 at 5:15 p.m. ET



: Sunday, March 18 at 5:15 p.m. ET TV : CBS



: CBS Stream: March Madness Live

March Madness Live Follow: CBS Sports App





