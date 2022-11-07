Who's Playing

UNC-Wilmington @ No. 1 North Carolina

What to Know

The UNC-Wilmington Seahawks and the #1 North Carolina Tar Heels are opening their 2022-2023 seasons against one another at 9 p.m. ET Monday at Dean E. Smith Center. UNC-Wilmington finished last year at 26-10 and will now try to light the spark for another quality season. Likewise, the Tar Heels finished 29-10 last season and were only one game away from winning it all, but they fell 72-69 in the championship to the Kansas Jayhawks.

A couple last-season stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: UNC-Wilmington was 16th best (top 5%) in turnovers per game, finishing the 2021-2022 season with only ten on average. Less enviably, UNC ranked 350th worst with respect to takeaways last year, where the team accrued only 9.7 on average (bottom 101%). The good news for UNC, of course, is that these forces working against them might not carry over into the new season.

Since the experts predict a loss, UNC-Wilmington will need to dig deep. Perhaps they'll be able to flip the script and come out with a big victory.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 9 p.m. ET

Monday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Dean E. Smith Center -- Chapel Hill, North Carolina

Dean E. Smith Center -- Chapel Hill, North Carolina TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $8.00

Odds

The Tar Heels are a big 23-point favorite against the Seahawks, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Tar Heels as a 23.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -109

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

North Carolina have won both of the games they've played against UNC-Wilmington in the last eight years.