Watch North Carolina vs. Virginia: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAAB game
How to watch North Carolina vs. Virginia basketball game
Who's Playing
Virginia @ North Carolina
Current Records: Virginia 16-7; North Carolina 10-14
What to Know
An ACC battle is on tap between the North Carolina Tar Heels and the Virginia Cavaliers at 8 p.m. ET Saturday at Dean E. Smith Center. Neither UNC nor Virginia could muster much offensive firepower in their last games, so look to the defense to decide this one.
UNC ended up a good deal behind the Wake Forest Demon Deacons when they played on Tuesday, losing 74-57. Guard Cole Anthony had a pretty forgettable game, finishing with 15 points on 5-for-19 shooting and turning the ball over seven times in his 36 minutes on the court.
Meanwhile, the Cavaliers escaped with a win against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish by the margin of a single free throw, 50-49. The top scorer for Virginia was forward Mamadi Diakite (20 points).
Barring any buzzer beaters, UNC is expected to win a tight contest. But bettors beware: they are only 3-13 against the spread when favored.
UNC has some work to do to even out the 2-6 series between these two since February of 2016, but a win here would be a good start.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Dean E. Smith Center -- Chapel Hill, North Carolina
- TV: ESPN
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $31.00
Odds
The Tar Heels are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Cavaliers, according to the latest college basketball odds.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 118
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Virginia have won six out of their last eight games against North Carolina.
- Dec 08, 2019 - Virginia 56 vs. North Carolina 47
- Feb 11, 2019 - Virginia 69 vs. North Carolina 61
- Mar 10, 2018 - Virginia 71 vs. North Carolina 63
- Jan 06, 2018 - Virginia 61 vs. North Carolina 49
- Feb 27, 2017 - Virginia 53 vs. North Carolina 43
- Feb 18, 2017 - North Carolina 65 vs. Virginia 41
- Mar 12, 2016 - North Carolina 61 vs. Virginia 57
- Feb 27, 2016 - Virginia 79 vs. North Carolina 74
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Indiana vs. Michigan: Preview, picks
The Wolverines play host to the Hoosiers in a battle of teams on the NCAA Tournament bubble
-
Texas Tech vs. Oklahoma State preview
Can the No. 24 Red Raiders keep it rolling against an Oklahoma State team finally making strides?
-
Shaq's son transferring to LSU
Shaquille O'Neal's son Shareef is going to be an LSU Tiger just like his dad was
-
Butler vs. Georgetown odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Saturday's Butler vs. Georgetown matchup 10,000...
-
Top 25 And 1: No great teams?
The top eight teams in Saturday's Top 25 And 1 are 175-16 and have combined to win 105 consecutive...
-
UNC vs. Virginia odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Saturday's UNC vs. Virginia matchup 10,000 times.
-
Duke stuns UNC in overtime
No. 7 Duke overcame a double-digit deficit to beat rival North Carolina with a fantastic finish
-
Louisville gets upset win at Duke
No. 11 Louisville picks up a big win over No. 3 Duke at Cameron Indoor Stadium