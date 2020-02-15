Watch North Carolina vs. Virginia: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAAB game

Who's Playing

Virginia @ North Carolina

Current Records: Virginia 16-7; North Carolina 10-14

What to Know

An ACC battle is on tap between the North Carolina Tar Heels and the Virginia Cavaliers at 8 p.m. ET Saturday at Dean E. Smith Center. Neither UNC nor Virginia could muster much offensive firepower in their last games, so look to the defense to decide this one.

UNC ended up a good deal behind the Wake Forest Demon Deacons when they played on Tuesday, losing 74-57. Guard Cole Anthony had a pretty forgettable game, finishing with 15 points on 5-for-19 shooting and turning the ball over seven times in his 36 minutes on the court.

Meanwhile, the Cavaliers escaped with a win against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish by the margin of a single free throw, 50-49. The top scorer for Virginia was forward Mamadi Diakite (20 points).

Barring any buzzer beaters, UNC is expected to win a tight contest. But bettors beware: they are only 3-13 against the spread when favored.

UNC has some work to do to even out the 2-6 series between these two since February of 2016, but a win here would be a good start.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET

Saturday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Dean E. Smith Center -- Chapel Hill, North Carolina

Dean E. Smith Center -- Chapel Hill, North Carolina TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $31.00

Odds

The Tar Heels are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Cavaliers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 118

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Virginia have won six out of their last eight games against North Carolina.