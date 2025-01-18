Who's Playing

Kansas City Roos @ North Dakota Fighting Hawks

Current Records: Kansas City 10-9, North Dakota 7-13

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 18, 2025 at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 18, 2025 at 2 p.m. ET Where: Betty Engelstad Sioux Center -- Grand Forks, North Dakota

Betty Engelstad Sioux Center -- Grand Forks, North Dakota Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $4.00

What to Know

After three games on the road, North Dakota is heading back home. They and the Kansas City Roos will face off in a Summit battle at 2:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Betty Engelstad Sioux Center. The Fighting Hawks are expected to win (but not by much) so they better bring their A-game into this one.

North Dakota is headed into the contest having just suffered their biggest loss since November 7, 2023 on Thursday. They took a serious blow against S. Dak. State, falling 109-73. The Fighting Hawks haven't had much luck with the Jackrabbits recently, as the team's come up short the last ten times they've met.

Meanwhile, Kansas City couldn't handle N. Dak. State on Thursday and fell 71-64. The Roos have now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

North Dakota's defeat dropped their record down to 7-13. As for Kansas City, their loss dropped their record down to 10-9.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the two teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. North Dakota hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 76.9 points per game. However, it's not like Kansas City struggles in that department as they've been averaging 75.7. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

North Dakota lost to Kansas City at home by a decisive 65-47 margin when the teams last played back in February of 2024. Can North Dakota avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

North Dakota is a slight 1-point favorite against Kansas City, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line on this game has moved a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Roos as a 1-point favorite.

The over/under is 146.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

North Dakota and Kansas City both have 4 wins in their last 8 games.