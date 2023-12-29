Who's Playing

St. Thomas Tommies @ North Dakota Fighting Hawks

Current Records: St. Thomas 8-5, North Dakota 8-5

How To Watch

What to Know

St. Thomas has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. The St. Thomas Tommies and the North Dakota Fighting Hawks will face off in a Summit battle at 8:00 p.m. ET on Friday at Betty Engelstad Sioux Center. St. Thomas has been getting the ball to fall more lately as they've increased their point totals each of their last three games.

St. Thomas scored the most points they've had all season to find success last Thursday. They simply couldn't be stopped as they easily beat the Falcons 104-51 at home. That 53 points margin sets a new team best for St. Thomas this season.

Meanwhile, the Fighting Hawks came up short against the Cornhuskers last Wednesday and fell 83-75. North Dakota was up 46-32 in the second but couldn't hold on to the lead.

North Dakota's loss shouldn't obscure the performances of Tyree Ihenacho, who scored 22 points along with five rebounds, and B.J. Omot who scored 21 points along with eight rebounds.

Even though they lost, North Dakota were smashing the offensive glass and finished the game with 19 offensive rebounds. That's the most offensive rebounds they've managed all season.

The Tommies' win was their seventh straight at home dating back to last season, which pushed their record up to 8-5. Those victories were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 81.9 points per game. As for the Fighting Hawks, their loss dropped their record down to 8-5.

St. Thomas is hoping to beat the odds on Friday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. They might be worth a quick bet since they're sitting on a four game streak of covering the spread when playing as the underdogs on the road.

St. Thomas came up short against North Dakota when the teams last played back in February, falling 82-74. Can St. Thomas avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

North Dakota is a slight 1.5-point favorite against St. Thomas, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Fighting Hawks as a 1-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 136.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

North Dakota and St. Thomas both have 2 wins in their last 4 games.