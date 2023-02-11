Who's Playing

Denver @ North Dakota State

Current Records: Denver 13-14; North Dakota State 10-15

What to Know

The Denver Pioneers haven't won a game against the North Dakota State Bison since Jan. 16 of 2019, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Saturday. Denver and North Dakota State will face off in a Summit battle at 2 p.m. ET at Scheels Center. The Bison should still be riding high after a big victory, while Denver will be looking to right the ship.

Denver has to be hurting after a devastating 86-63 loss at the hands of the North Dakota Fighting Hawks on Thursday.

Meanwhile, North Dakota State took their matchup against the Nebraska Omaha Mavericks on Thursday by a conclusive 84-58 score.

The Pioneers are now 13-14 while North Dakota State sits at 10-15. A pair of numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Denver is stumbling into the contest with the 11th most turnovers per game in college basketball, having accrued 15 on average. North Dakota State has experienced some struggles of their own as they are 361st worst in college basketball in takeaways, with only 9.1 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Scheels Center -- Fargo, North Dakota

Scheels Center -- Fargo, North Dakota Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

North Dakota State have won 12 out of their last 17 games against Denver.