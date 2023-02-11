Who's Playing
Denver @ North Dakota State
Current Records: Denver 13-14; North Dakota State 10-15
What to Know
The Denver Pioneers haven't won a game against the North Dakota State Bison since Jan. 16 of 2019, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Saturday. Denver and North Dakota State will face off in a Summit battle at 2 p.m. ET at Scheels Center. The Bison should still be riding high after a big victory, while Denver will be looking to right the ship.
Denver has to be hurting after a devastating 86-63 loss at the hands of the North Dakota Fighting Hawks on Thursday.
Meanwhile, North Dakota State took their matchup against the Nebraska Omaha Mavericks on Thursday by a conclusive 84-58 score.
The Pioneers are now 13-14 while North Dakota State sits at 10-15. A pair of numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Denver is stumbling into the contest with the 11th most turnovers per game in college basketball, having accrued 15 on average. North Dakota State has experienced some struggles of their own as they are 361st worst in college basketball in takeaways, with only 9.1 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET
- Where: Scheels Center -- Fargo, North Dakota
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
North Dakota State have won 12 out of their last 17 games against Denver.
- Jan 12, 2023 - North Dakota State 90 vs. Denver 70
- Mar 05, 2022 - North Dakota State 82 vs. Denver 62
- Feb 05, 2022 - North Dakota State 73 vs. Denver 65
- Jan 10, 2022 - North Dakota State 87 vs. Denver 69
- Jan 23, 2021 - North Dakota State 84 vs. Denver 58
- Jan 22, 2021 - North Dakota State 70 vs. Denver 58
- Mar 07, 2020 - North Dakota State 71 vs. Denver 69
- Jan 25, 2020 - North Dakota State 82 vs. Denver 70
- Dec 29, 2019 - North Dakota State 66 vs. Denver 55
- Feb 09, 2019 - North Dakota State 81 vs. Denver 71
- Jan 16, 2019 - Denver 80 vs. North Dakota State 65
- Feb 10, 2018 - Denver 66 vs. North Dakota State 63
- Jan 11, 2018 - Denver 67 vs. North Dakota State 61
- Feb 11, 2017 - North Dakota State 81 vs. Denver 63
- Jan 14, 2017 - Denver 79 vs. North Dakota State 55
- Feb 27, 2016 - Denver 70 vs. North Dakota State 59
- Jan 03, 2016 - North Dakota State 75 vs. Denver 49