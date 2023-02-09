Who's Playing
Nebraska Omaha @ North Dakota State
Current Records: Nebraska Omaha 7-18; North Dakota State 9-15
What to Know
The Nebraska Omaha Mavericks have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the North Dakota State Bison and are hoping to record their first win since Feb. 23 of 2019. Nebraska Omaha and North Dakota State will face off in a Summit battle at 8 p.m. ET Thursday at Scheels Center. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this contest.
It was close but no cigar for the Mavericks as they fell 75-72 to the Western Illinois Leathernecks on Saturday.
Meanwhile, the Bison were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Saturday as they fell 90-85 to the South Dakota State Jackrabbits.
Nebraska Omaha is expected to lose this next one by 9. Now might not be the best time to take Nebraska Omaha against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past two consecutive games.
Nebraska Omaha is now 7-18 while North Dakota State sits at 9-15. A couple stats to keep an eye on: The Mavericks are stumbling into the game with the 47th fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only 11.3 on average. The Bison have experienced some struggles of their own as they are 360th worst in college basketball in takeaways, with only 9.3 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Scheels Center -- Fargo, North Dakota
Odds
The Bison are a big 9-point favorite against the Mavericks, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bison as an 8-point favorite.
Over/Under: -108
Series History
North Dakota State have won 11 out of their last 16 games against Nebraska Omaha.
- Jan 14, 2023 - North Dakota State 78 vs. Nebraska Omaha 65
- Feb 03, 2022 - North Dakota State 71 vs. Nebraska Omaha 64
- Jan 08, 2022 - North Dakota State 71 vs. Nebraska Omaha 67
- Jan 09, 2021 - North Dakota State 80 vs. Nebraska Omaha 66
- Jan 08, 2021 - North Dakota State 71 vs. Nebraska Omaha 69
- Feb 29, 2020 - North Dakota State 87 vs. Nebraska Omaha 67
- Feb 05, 2020 - North Dakota State 86 vs. Nebraska Omaha 78
- Mar 12, 2019 - North Dakota State 73 vs. Nebraska Omaha 63
- Feb 23, 2019 - Nebraska Omaha 58 vs. North Dakota State 50
- Jan 02, 2019 - Nebraska Omaha 90 vs. North Dakota State 77
- Feb 24, 2018 - North Dakota State 84 vs. Nebraska Omaha 62
- Jan 25, 2018 - North Dakota State 73 vs. Nebraska Omaha 58
- Feb 25, 2017 - Nebraska Omaha 96 vs. North Dakota State 92
- Dec 31, 2016 - North Dakota State 82 vs. Nebraska Omaha 70
- Feb 13, 2016 - Nebraska Omaha 76 vs. North Dakota State 69
- Jan 07, 2016 - Nebraska Omaha 91 vs. North Dakota State 82