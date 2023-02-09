Who's Playing

Nebraska Omaha @ North Dakota State

Current Records: Nebraska Omaha 7-18; North Dakota State 9-15

What to Know

The Nebraska Omaha Mavericks have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the North Dakota State Bison and are hoping to record their first win since Feb. 23 of 2019. Nebraska Omaha and North Dakota State will face off in a Summit battle at 8 p.m. ET Thursday at Scheels Center. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this contest.

It was close but no cigar for the Mavericks as they fell 75-72 to the Western Illinois Leathernecks on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the Bison were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Saturday as they fell 90-85 to the South Dakota State Jackrabbits.

Nebraska Omaha is expected to lose this next one by 9. Now might not be the best time to take Nebraska Omaha against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past two consecutive games.

Nebraska Omaha is now 7-18 while North Dakota State sits at 9-15. A couple stats to keep an eye on: The Mavericks are stumbling into the game with the 47th fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only 11.3 on average. The Bison have experienced some struggles of their own as they are 360th worst in college basketball in takeaways, with only 9.3 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET

Thursday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Scheels Center -- Fargo, North Dakota

Scheels Center -- Fargo, North Dakota Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Bison are a big 9-point favorite against the Mavericks, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bison as an 8-point favorite.

Over/Under: -108

Series History

North Dakota State have won 11 out of their last 16 games against Nebraska Omaha.