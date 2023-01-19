Who's Playing

Oral Roberts @ North Dakota State

Current Records: Oral Roberts 15-4; North Dakota State 8-11

What to Know

The North Dakota State Bison won both of their matches against the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles last season (77-59 and 92-72) and are aiming for the same result Thursday. The Bison and Oral Roberts will face off in a Summit battle at 8 p.m. ET at Scheels Center. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

While not quite a landslide, the matchup between North Dakota State and the Nebraska Omaha Mavericks on Saturday was still a pretty decisive one as North Dakota State wrapped it up with a 78-65 win on the road.

Meanwhile, the St. Thomas (MN) Tommies typically have all the answers at home, but on Saturday Oral Roberts proved too difficult a challenge. Oral Roberts captured a comfortable 81-69 victory.

The Bison are expected to lose this next one by 6.5. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread, however, as they are currently on a five-game streak of ATS wins.

North Dakota State is now 8-11 while the Golden Eagles sit at 15-4. A couple numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: North Dakota State is stumbling into the game with the 357th fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only 9.9 on average. To make matters even worse for North Dakota State, Oral Roberts comes into the contest boasting the 12th fewest turnovers per game in college basketball at 10.2. So the cards are definitely stacked in Oral Roberts' favor.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET

Thursday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Scheels Center -- Fargo, North Dakota

Odds

The Golden Eagles are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Bison, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Golden Eagles as a 7-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

North Dakota State have won 13 out of their last 18 games against Oral Roberts.