Who's Playing
Oral Roberts @ North Dakota State
Current Records: Oral Roberts 15-4; North Dakota State 8-11
What to Know
The North Dakota State Bison won both of their matches against the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles last season (77-59 and 92-72) and are aiming for the same result Thursday. The Bison and Oral Roberts will face off in a Summit battle at 8 p.m. ET at Scheels Center. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.
While not quite a landslide, the matchup between North Dakota State and the Nebraska Omaha Mavericks on Saturday was still a pretty decisive one as North Dakota State wrapped it up with a 78-65 win on the road.
Meanwhile, the St. Thomas (MN) Tommies typically have all the answers at home, but on Saturday Oral Roberts proved too difficult a challenge. Oral Roberts captured a comfortable 81-69 victory.
The Bison are expected to lose this next one by 6.5. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread, however, as they are currently on a five-game streak of ATS wins.
North Dakota State is now 8-11 while the Golden Eagles sit at 15-4. A couple numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: North Dakota State is stumbling into the game with the 357th fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only 9.9 on average. To make matters even worse for North Dakota State, Oral Roberts comes into the contest boasting the 12th fewest turnovers per game in college basketball at 10.2. So the cards are definitely stacked in Oral Roberts' favor.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Scheels Center -- Fargo, North Dakota
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Golden Eagles are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Bison, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Golden Eagles as a 7-point favorite.
Over/Under: -111
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
North Dakota State have won 13 out of their last 18 games against Oral Roberts.
- Mar 07, 2022 - North Dakota State 92 vs. Oral Roberts 72
- Feb 17, 2022 - North Dakota State 77 vs. Oral Roberts 59
- Jan 22, 2022 - North Dakota State 72 vs. Oral Roberts 71
- Mar 09, 2021 - Oral Roberts 75 vs. North Dakota State 72
- Feb 06, 2021 - Oral Roberts 80 vs. North Dakota State 74
- Feb 05, 2021 - North Dakota State 61 vs. Oral Roberts 54
- Mar 09, 2020 - North Dakota State 75 vs. Oral Roberts 69
- Feb 08, 2020 - North Dakota State 83 vs. Oral Roberts 76
- Jan 09, 2020 - Oral Roberts 79 vs. North Dakota State 73
- Mar 10, 2019 - North Dakota State 86 vs. Oral Roberts 73
- Feb 14, 2019 - North Dakota State 85 vs. Oral Roberts 73
- Jan 26, 2019 - North Dakota State 67 vs. Oral Roberts 57
- Feb 08, 2018 - Oral Roberts 67 vs. North Dakota State 66
- Jan 13, 2018 - North Dakota State 82 vs. Oral Roberts 64
- Feb 22, 2017 - North Dakota State 82 vs. Oral Roberts 80
- Jan 25, 2017 - North Dakota State 81 vs. Oral Roberts 71
- Feb 04, 2016 - North Dakota State 67 vs. Oral Roberts 63
- Jan 09, 2016 - Oral Roberts 66 vs. North Dakota State 65