Who's Playing

Western Illinois @ North Dakota State

Current Records: Western Illinois 16-12; North Dakota State 13-16

What to Know

Get ready for a Summit battle as the North Dakota State Bison and the Western Illinois Leathernecks will face off at 2 p.m. ET Saturday at Scheels Center. These two teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous games.

The St. Thomas (MN) Tommies typically have all the answers at home, but on Thursday North Dakota State proved too difficult a challenge. The Bison took their game against the Tommies 73-64.

Meanwhile, WIU strolled past the North Dakota Fighting Hawks with points to spare on Thursday, taking the contest 81-70.

North Dakota State is the favorite in this one, with an expected 8.5-point margin of victory. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (8-4), so they might be worth a quick bet.

North Dakota State is now 13-16 while WIU sits at 16-12. A pair of stats to keep an eye on: The Bison are stumbling into the contest with the 361st fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only nine on average. To make matters even worse for North Dakota State, the Leathernecks enter the matchup with only 10.9 turnovers per game on average, good for 34th best in college basketball. Maybe that strength will give WIU the oomph they need to beat the odds.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Scheels Center -- Fargo, North Dakota

Scheels Center -- Fargo, North Dakota Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Bison are a big 8.5-point favorite against the Leathernecks, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Bison, as the game opened with the Bison as a 7-point favorite.

Over/Under: -109

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

North Dakota State have won 13 out of their last 16 games against Western Illinois.