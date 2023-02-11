Who's Playing

Nebraska Omaha @ North Dakota

Current Records: Nebraska Omaha 7-19; North Dakota 9-17

What to Know

The Nebraska Omaha Mavericks are 8-2 against the North Dakota Fighting Hawks since January of 2019, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Nebraska Omaha is on the road again on Saturday and plays against North Dakota at 2 p.m. ET Feb. 11 at Betty Engelstad Sioux Center. The Fighting Hawks should still be riding high after a big win, while the Mavericks will be looking to regain their footing.

Things couldn't have gone much worse for Nebraska Omaha as they lost 84-58 to the North Dakota State Bison on Thursday.

Meanwhile, everything went North Dakota's way against the Denver Pioneers on Thursday as they made off with an 86-63 victory.

Nebraska Omaha is now 7-19 while North Dakota sits at 9-17. A couple defensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Mavericks are stumbling into the contest with the sixth most points allowed per game in college basketball, having given up 77 on average. The Fighting Hawks have experienced some struggles of their own as they have allowed their opponents to shoot 47.10% from the floor on average, which is the third highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Betty Engelstad Sioux Center -- Grand Forks, North Dakota

Betty Engelstad Sioux Center -- Grand Forks, North Dakota Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Nebraska Omaha have won eight out of their last ten games against North Dakota.